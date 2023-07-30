Arthur Saginian | Could Trump Win in 2024?

Although Joe Biden got about 7 million more “popular” votes than Donald Trump in the 2020 general election, he became president by getting the “electoral” votes of just three states (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin).

BUT, he got those states by very slim margins. For example, Biden got Georgia by 11,779 votes out of over 5 million cast. That’s less than one half of a percentage point. No wonder Trump was looking for more votes in Georgia. It mattered.

Now, although I am not convinced that there was any voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election (there’s simply no proof or evidence of it) it is a lot easier to somehow “produce” 12,000 ballots than, say, 100,000 or 1 million. Notwithstanding, 12,000 votes out of 5 million puts you deep in the margin of error of most polls. In other words, it could have gone either way.

As far as I’m concerned, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by sheer luck, but he might not be so lucky the second time around — Biden now has as much going against him as Trump does.

It’s really a toss-up because in my opinion Biden and Trump are both shysters so I honestly can’t tell which is better for this country, red crap or blue crap. I myself prefer purple crap. Whoever wins in 2024 may depend solely on which one’s stench you can more easily stomach.

Or, as George Carlin once noted, “Your own farts smell OK.”

Oh, and by the way, let’s say half the nation’s voters (those who voted for Trump and will vote for him again) are either evil, insane, or stupid. What can be done about that, ship 74 million people to Zanzibar? Better yet, how about a network of “political re-education” camps, sort of like a mass “conversion therapy?” No, wait, I’ve got it! We can “save” democracy by barring half the nation from voting. Yep, THAT should do the trick.

OK, we can’t really do that. God help us, but thanks to the 14th, 19th and 26th Amendments to the Constitution, nearly every citizen over the age of 18 can vote. I said “nearly” because there are some exceptions, and although they aren’t ALL convicted felons maybe Trump supporters can be legally barred from voting by being collectively adjudicated as incompetent — see U.S. Code, Title 52, Section 10101, Paragraph (c).

It would, however, be the height of irony if we thus destroyed democracy by trying to save it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita