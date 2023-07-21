David Smith | Just Absurd Beliefs?

Reading in the opinion page and replying to J.R. Hills’ July 19 letter, “‘Natural Moral Law.’”

Morals change over time? Legalizing same-sex marriage is not a moral decision. It’s a choice of government, that is all.

The benefits of marriage start with the ability to procreate. “He and he” cannot do that no matter what.

Saying we have come a long way in the last 20 years is to ignore thousands of years of history. The invisible creator of everything told a guy named Adam not to eat a certain fruit. Adam chose to eat it anyway.

He and He chose to get married, are there consequences?

Is there one that rose from the dead, or is that one of the absurd beliefs we should ignore in our enlightened age?

David Smith

Canyon Country