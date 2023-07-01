Lois Eisenberg | A Patriotic Celebration

The Fourth of July is upon us again in just a few days and it is the next big holiday after Memorial Day. Both the Fourth of July and Memorial Day are patriotic celebrations. People are getting ready for the “big bang” of fireworks and firecrackers.

Americans spend around $1 billion on fireworks each Fourth of July.

From the History Channel: “Fireworks have a long and colorful history, but the story of how they became ubiquitous on July 4 dates to the summer of 1776, during the first months of the Revolutionary War. On July 1, delegates of the Continental Congress were in Philadelphia, debating over whether the 13 original colonies should declare their independence from Britain’s Parliament as well as King George III himself.”

“‘The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the history of America,” Adams wrote. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival … It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.’

“Adams was off by a couple of days.”

Across America people are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July in their own way: Family reunions, backyard barbecues, backyard cookouts, pool parties, going to the beach, going to resorts, camping trips, etc.

Safety factors are very important no matter what Fourth of July event you participate in. Stay safe, so you can celebrate many more Fourths of July.

Have a colorful and bang-up time (pun intended.)

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita