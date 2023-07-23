Summer Fun in California 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

There’s nothing like a California summers. As the temperature rises so do the options for fun in the sun. Beaches, golf courses, theme parks, road trips, theater under the stars, farmers markets, concerts, fairs, festivals and food events galore mean you always can find something to do in the summer in California.

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach 92651

Info www.foapom.com

Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters celebrates the 90th anniversary of the first presentation of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts. This year’s theme “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” acknowledges the deep connections of the festival and pageant to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach. It will also feature memorable stories of artists assisting one another through cooperation and fellowship in different eras and circumstances around the world.

Each night under the stars in the outdoor amphitheater, famous works of art are re-created with real people posing in elaborate sets in a 90-minute performance.

Enjoy the pageant’s blend of original music, storytelling and stage illusions. This is a one-of-a-kind, must-see, bucket-list summer tradition in Southern California.

Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper was first presented as the traditional finale in 1936. Since then, there have only been three years that da Vinci’s The Last Supper was not re-created in the show.

Tickets for the Pageants of the Masters are priced according to seating assignment and range from $45 to $160. Discounted tickets are available on select dates.

The Festival of Arts will also offer daily concerts on its outdoor stage through Sept. 1 featuring a variety of performers cover a variety of musical genres including jazz, soul, blues, pop, rockabilly, Motown and more.

The Festival Art Show will also run through Sept. 1 Monday-Thursday 4-11:30 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. More than 100 artists from Orange County make up the Fine Art Show. Meet the artists and browse their one-of-a-kind artwork.

On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 31 enjoy “Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate.” Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweeten up the Festival of Arts this summer. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with gourmet chocolates. Cost: $25 (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating).

Make it a long weekend or mid-week multi-day getaway. Laguna Beach is Southern California’s bohemian paradise with famous beaches and untouched wilderness. Laguna is home to over 20,000 acres of protected habitats, but also boasts a thriving downtown with art galleries and eateries.

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

50th Anniversary Summer Season

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga 90290

Info www.theatricum.com

The anniversary season features four mainstage plays performed in repertory, including “Macbeth,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” and “A Perfect Ganesh.”

The 50th Anniversary Weekend Gala will be held Aug. 4-6.

Enjoy comedy improv with the Theatricum’s resident troupe, Off the Grid, at the end of each month, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28).

The company’s annual Under the Oaks salon series on Fridays in September.

Ventura County Fair

Aug. 2-13

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W Harbor Blvd,

Ventura 93001

Info venturacountyfair.org

The Ventura County Fair began in 1875 and the tradition continues with the 140th Ventura County Fair, “A Country Fair with Ocean Air.”

Entertainment includes Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle, 38 Special and more. Carnival rides, rodeo, animal and agriculture exhibits, horse show and more.

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival

Aug. 4-6

Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia 91355

Info www.scshakespearefest.org/freeshakespeare

Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Loves Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved on eventbrite for this free Shakespeare event by visiting the website.

Heritage Fire Napa

Aug. 20

Charles Krug Winey, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, 94574

Info heritagefiretour.com

Get fired up at heritage Fire Napa at Charles Krug Winery. Heritage Fire is an outdoor culinary experience that brings together local chefs and memorable brands for a live-fire celebration. With over 20 participants, guests will enjoy an all-inclusive feast while taking in the sights and sounds of an open flame. Savor the flavors of diverse cuisine and premium beverages, all in a unique and unforgettable setting.

Ticket price includes unlimited food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment.

After indulging in each dish, the ‘Best Bite of the Day’ will be determined by the crowd and one champion will be announced.

626 Night Market

Aug. 25-27 4-11 p.m.

OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa 92626

Info www.626nightmarket.com

The 626 Night Market is the largest Asian night market in the United States

This iconic Californian festival features 200+ food, merchandise, crafts, arts, games, music and entertainment attractions in an epic event that appeals to all ages. California’s famous 626 Night Market is inspired by the night markets of Asia. Think fair food and more! Mini 626 Night Markets are also offered throughout SoCal. Tickets are $5. See website for more locations and information.