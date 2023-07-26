Victor Fire: 70 acres, 10% containment

The Victor Fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Newhall had burned 70 acres with 10% containment by Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to sigalert.com, at 10:40 a.m., the fire had continued to require the closure of Sierra Highway south and north between Railroad Avenue in Newhall and San Fernando Road where it meets The Old Road in the Newhall Pass.

The Victor Fire marked the fourth fire to have started on Tuesday in Santa Clarita, following the Alex Fire, Domino Fire and Agua Fire.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic on Tuesday, the fire had the potential to reach 150 acres.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to north Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway. They arrived on the scene at 3:26 p.m.

The fire was first reported as a brush fire that had reached 5 acres in size.

The fire was labeled as the Victor Fire.

One civilian sustained injury, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.