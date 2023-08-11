Arthur Saginian | Trump: Beyond Teflon

Donald Trump has been referred for charges by a panel of politicians for the Jan. 6 event (I’m calling it an “event”), indicted by a federal grand jury for “hush money” mismanagement, and lost in a verdict rendered by nine average American idiots for something someone claims he did to her a quarter of a century ago (no evidence, no witnesses, just one person’s testimony — impressive). How they managed to get nine average American idiots on the same jury is beyond my comprehension, but we’re talking New York. Fair enough. And then there’s the federal indictment for the “classified documents” thing … yada, yada, yada.

How much of that will eventually, and permanently, stick to former President Donald Trump? My guess (and prediction) — none of it. And even if any of it does, it will happen after he has served for four more years in the White House if he is reelected. At this rate I may never get the chance to lose my bet and take Thomas Oatway out to dinner.

Please don’t misunderstand me. From my perspective Trump is his own worst enemy. He digs his own holes, makes his own bed and bastes in his own juices. You seldom see a man at his level be so consistently reckless with pretty much everything. Should he be president again? We’ve endured worse — i.e Warren G. Harding (corruption), Jimmy Carter (“ordinary” incompetence), and Joe Biden (“advanced” incompetence)) and survived, so I see nothing particularly unique about Trump in that respect. Politics is rife with liars, thieves, fools and charlatans. They literally do “represent” those who vote them into office — that would be us.

But to think we can prevent Trump from becoming president again by producing multiple criminal charges (or by keeping his legal team busy dealing with them) is naive to say the least. He can campaign and get reelected regardless. Also, read the last sentence of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — Disqualification From Holding Office. Yeah … Congress can ignore all of it, so it’s all quite relative.

And finally: Please stop with the “nobody is above the law” crapola. The law is neither black and white, set in stone, nor is it applied to everyone equally, so try barking up another tree. Much as some of you might salivate like Pavlov’s dog at the thought of seeing Trump in an orange jumpsuit, the real world doesn’t work that way.

Time to tear up that infernal Constitution, right?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita