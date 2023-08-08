Brian Richards | Enough About the Debt Ceiling!

Enough already! Christopher Lucero and others seem oddly fixated by my May 24 letter regarding the debt ceiling. It seems to have touched a nerve or two.

He claims I blamed one party for inflation even though the word “inflation” wasn’t used once in my letter. He also claims that I blamed one party for our debt even though I clearly stated that the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times by both parties.

He claims I said this: “It’s because Joe Biden wants it to be suspended.” Now you’re just making things up, Mr. Lucero. The quote was: “Just remember, if we do default on anything major, it’s Joe Biden who wants it to happen.” You see, Mr. Lucero, Joe Biden is the president and thus is in charge of the executive branch of this government. Basic knowledge, but it appears it needs to be said. Thus, he and his cabinet have vast powers to control spending should Congress not agree to raise our debt ceiling. They can send a bunch of worthless Department of Education employees to vacation or they can default on our bond obligations.

In short, Mr. Lucero, you and others have yet to refute one statement I made. You can personally attack me and challenge my credentials, but you still haven’t said anything of substance that is contrary to anything I said about the debt ceiling debate. Quote something I said, accurately, and then refute it. That’s how it works!

I suggest a truce on this topic. No doubt the back and forth is getting boring to most readers, especially since the problem has been solved, for now at least. If you wish to continue this spirited debate, Tim Whyte has my permission to give you my email address.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch