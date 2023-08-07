Castaic district welcomes Sanchez as new Live Oak principal

News release

The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new principal of Live Oak Elementary School.

“With a deep passion for education and a wealth of experience, Mr. Sanchez is eager to lead the Live Oak community into a new school year filled with growth and success,” the district said in a news release.

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Sanchez’s educational journey began with a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara. He furthered his academic pursuits by earning his teaching credential and master’s degree in school administration from CSUN.

Sanchez brings a diverse range of experiences from the past 25 years, having worked with students from kindergarten through eighth grade throughout his career. He spent 15 years as an elementary school teacher.

“As principal, Mr. Sanchez is committed to nurturing an inclusive and supportive environment where students can thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” the district release said. “He recognizes the importance of collaboration between educators, students and families, and is eager to work alongside the Live Oak community to ensure the success of every student.”