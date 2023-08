Mr. (Hilmar) Rosenast (letters, Aug. 3) castigates Mr. (Arthur) Saginian for not accepting a simple truth. What exactly is that TRUTH? If it is, as I suspect, a “Biblical Truth,” that is an oxymoron. Truth requires facts, and the Bible is short on those! “Biblical facts” are not facts as we define them, they are a product of belief. Webster’s defines belief as a strongly held opinion.

Mr. Saginian is right in his interpretation.

Gary Morrison

Valencia