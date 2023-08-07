Hall named new principal of Castaic Elementary School

News release

The Castaic Union School District has announced Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.

“With a wealth of experience in education and a passion for fostering academic and social growth in students, Stephanie brings a dynamic and innovative approach to her new role,” the district said in a news release.

Hall joins the Castaic district with over 15 years of experience as an educator, spanning across elementary, middle and high school levels. Her diverse background includes teaching at both high school and middle school, as well as serving as an administrator in high school, middle school and elementary school settings.

“Stephanie firmly believes that great schools are the result of great teachers,” the release said. “As the new principal of Castaic Elementary School, her primary goal is to continue supporting the exceptional teachers who make a positive impact on the lives of students each day. By fostering a collaborative and engaging environment, Stephanie aims to empower teachers, promote student success, and strengthen the sense of community within the school.”

Hall holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, where she began her educational journey. She furthered her education at California State University, Los Angeles, earning a master’s degree and credential in school administration. She returned to USC to complete her doctorate in K-12 urban education.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hall enjoys spending quality time with her family, traveling, and playing tennis.