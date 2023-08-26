Hart football tops Oxnard in home opener, 41-14 

Clauss scores three TDs, Indians move to 2-0 for first time since 2016

The Hart Indians are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after beating the Oxnard Yellowjackets (0-1), 41-14, in their homecoming game on Friday at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.

Hart senior Chris Clauss scored three touchdowns as head coach Rick Herrington leaned on his running game.

“We gotta build on the run,” Herrington said. “And we were able to do that.”

Wide receiver Shawn Irwin (4) celebrates earning the first touchdown of the second quarter for Hart. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Clauss, in his first season as the primary back after the graduation of Donovan Dunn, scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second. Fellow running back Nate Mata added a late score in the fourth quarter, while Zach Rogozik helped move the chains a few times.

“Chris knew he was going to be the main runner right now,” Herrington said. “So, once we get the lead, we can get him out of there. And [Rogozik] comes in, does a great job, little guy that is tough to tackle and hides behind those linemen a little bit and finds an opening.”

Hart senior quarterback Tim Larkins wasn’t asked to do too much after throwing for two touchdowns in last week’s win over Quartz Hill. Larkins hit fellow senior Shawn Irwin for a touchdown in the first half, the lone time that Larkins threw for a touchdown.

Larkins also added a score on the ground.

Hart wide receiver Zack Pellow (25) catches the ball thrown by quarterback Timmy Larkins (2) during the second quarter of Friday’s game. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Oxnard got its two scores on a botched coverage play in the secondary in the first half and then managed to get into the end zone again with just seconds to go in the game.

Herrington sees no reason for this group to continue to put up defensive numbers like this, allowing only 21 points through four quarters so far this season.

“Kids are getting confidence, which is good,” Herrington said. “Last year, when you’ve lost some games in league, confidence goes down a little bit. But, I think our confidence is pretty high right now and they’re excited to play.

“It was fun to see that the starters, when the backups went in, they’re up on the sidelines, cheering them, coaching a little bit, trying to get them going, which is good to see that everyone’s together.”

Hart goes on the road for its next game, traveling to Fillmore next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxnard travels to Ventura on the same night, with kickoff also set for 7 p.m.