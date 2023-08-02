Local water polo players celebrate victories at US Water Polo Junior Olympics 

News Release

The growing water polo community in the Santa Clarita Valley is celebrating the success of four young athletes who participated in their first U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament.

Emory Brown, 11, Ellis Sacchetto, 10, Paul Gommel, 10, and Jackson Brosche, 11, represented the SCV Waves and “showcased their exceptional skills and teamwork, triumphing in two thrilling games against tough competitors from across the country,” according to a news release from the water polo club.

Before making their way to Orange County for the main event, the players first competed extensively throughout L.A. and Ventura counties to qualify for the tournament.

“Their dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport ultimately paid off, earning them a spot in this highly competitive event,” the release said.

The four-day U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics draws participants from all over the country. “We are incredibly proud of our young athletes from Santa Clarita Valley who represented the SCV Waves with such skill and sportsmanship at the U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics,” coach Tony Brown said in the release.

The SCV Waves includes girls and boys from 8 to 18 years old, and more information is available at www.scvwaterpolo.com.