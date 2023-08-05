Mary Leao-Martin | A Timely Message from ‘Fiddler’

Subject: The Santa Clarita Regional Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” presented by the Canyon Theatre Guild.

I saw this production on Saturday for the 2 p.m. performance at College of the Canyons. I must say it is an outstanding production. I wanted to give a standing ovation as soon as the Fiddler started playing. Truly amazing performers!

The timing for this story is perfect. Talk about the power of love and resilience of people. Thank you all for this! Our town needs this message as does our country.

God bless you all.

Mary Leao-Martin

Canyon Country