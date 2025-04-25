Roger Gitlin | Remembering David March

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Creed: “My goals are simple, I will always be painfully honest, work as hard as I can, learn as much as I can and hopefully make a difference in people’s lives.”

— Deputy David W. March, written one week before his death on his annual evaluation.

Good morning, Dave:

I say good morning to your memory from your perfect perch in heaven because I know you’re in a better place. Last year, your Mom, Barbara, joined you. Your Dad, John, and sister Erin miss you. We all miss you.

Many Signal readers want to learn more about you, your life, and the creed you left the LASD upon your exit from our physical world.

One must wonder how the loss of your life and hundreds of thousand others at the hands of an illegal alien must impact your memory, now 23 years after your tragic murder. Your impact is palpable.

Deputy, you’re not just a statistic; your loss changed so many lives, including mine, on how I viewed the millions of illegals who have poured into the United States, many seeking a better life, some committing felonies, all breaking the law entering the United States of America, illegally.

For those reading and not familiar with how Saugus resident and Canyon High graduate Deputy David March, 33, spent his last day alive, here are the details: Dave was on patrol April 29, 2002, as a sole deputy in an LASD vehicle, just a few days short of the approved transfer to the Santa Clarita Valley station, when Deputy March pulled over a vehicle on Live Oak Avenue about 10:40 a.m., just east of Peck Road in Irwindale.

You were wearing your vest and sidearm as you exited the patrol unit. The murderer, whose name I vowed never to utter, lurched from his vehicle and opened fire, and the non-fatal bullet grazed the vest near your shoulder and knocked you down. This twice drug-convicted, four-times deported illegal alien then stood over you like the depraved monster he is and shot you in the head twice. En route to the hospital, your life ended. Your seven-and-a-half-year career ended, and your wife Teri and daughter were left behind.

This debris of humanity then fled to Mexico, where he lived in the open and where the United States and Mexico squabbled over the death penalty. District Attorney Steve Cooley gave in and your murderer is incarcerated at Calipatria for 99 years, no parole.

There were many of us who remain outraged by your death and parade of victims to follow. I founded the Santa Clarita Valley Minute Man chapter, which staged rallies at the Civic Center and City Council meetings. The indifference postured by the City Council was despicable, except for one who was stellar: Bob Kellar. He stood tall and proud for you, Dave. Not only did he mentor you prior to your LASD hire, he came to our rallies.

Dave, from your perch, since your murder, I am saddened to say the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims who are not on the Earth today or are severely traumatized by an illegal alien drunk driver, a murderer, rapist/sexual assault has continued unabated to Jan. 21, 2025.

Your angel wings could not have flown you down to a corrupt America. The Joe Biden regime welcomed an estimated 12-15 million illegal aliens, with thousands of more deaths of innocents, all ages, all ethnicities, all because of insane government policy that would destroy America from the inside, trumping the rights of we citizens. After decades of politicians sitting on their hands, thank God we now have a president who will confront the weak-kneed politicians and return America to its greatness.

The Temple Station will welcome all, 23 years after Dave’s death and who wish to recognize Deputy March for 24 hours, starting at midnight, April 29. The site of the memorial is on Live Oak Boulevard, 200 yards east of Peck Road in Irwindale.

Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff David William March, End of Watch, April 29, 2002.

Roger Gitlin

Former Santa Clarita resident

Crescent City