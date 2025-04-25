Maggie Bowman | A Cult of Comfort

Santa Clarita is often celebrated for its high quality of life. According to the city’s 2024 Public Opinion Poll, 85% of residents rated it favorably as a place to raise a family, and 83% as a place to live. These statistics reflect a community that values safety, cleanliness and family-friendly amenities.

However, beneath this veneer of satisfaction lies a pressing concern: our collective aversion to discomfort. This “cult of comfort” can hinder progress and prevent us from addressing systemic issues that affect marginalized communities within our city.

While it’s natural to seek stability, true growth often requires confronting uncomfortable truths. For instance, discussions about racial inequality, housing affordability and public safety disparities can be unsettling. Yet, avoiding these conversations perpetuates the very issues we aim to resolve.

Embracing discomfort means listening to diverse voices, acknowledging our biases, and being willing to challenge longstanding norms. It involves creating spaces where all residents feel seen, heard and valued.

As a community, let’s commit to stepping outside our comfort zones. By doing so, we can foster a more inclusive and equitable Santa Clarita — one where progress isn’t stifled by the fear of discomfort but propelled by the courage to confront it.

Maggie Bowman

Valencia