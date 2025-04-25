Cindy Josten | In Defense of Moms for Liberty

I support Moms for Liberty. Why?

Moms for Liberty is a group that stands for all parents and all children regardless of the background, belief, or political affiliation. It’s about partnership between families and schools, between communities and educators all working together for the same goal: to give our children the best possible future.

Isn’t that what we all want?

Moms for Liberty was founded on a simple, powerful principle: that parents have the right and responsibility to be involved in their children’s education.

They are not pushing one political agenda. They are only pushing for transparency, accountability and the right of every parent to know what’s being taught in classrooms. That should never be a partisan issue. It is simply a parenting issue.

This is a diverse and growing movement of moms, dads, grandparents and community members who care deeply about the next generation. And while the media and some may try to label or divide, the truth is Moms for Liberty welcomes all who believe that strong families build strong communities.

They believe every child deserves a quality education and every parent deserves a voice.

And that is why I proudly support them, and I hope others will take the time to learn what they truly stand for.

Cindy Josten

Santa Clarita