Mihran Kalaydjian | Bridging the Connectivity Gap

In an era driven by technological advancements, access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity has become a fundamental necessity. It is imperative that every Californian, regardless of geographical location, has the opportunity to fully participate in the digital age. As a conservative, I believe the Affordable Connectivity Program presents a unique opportunity to bridge the connectivity gap and empower students living in Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster.

Education is the cornerstone of a thriving society, and every child deserves an equal chance to succeed academically. However, in rural areas of our state, access to quality education has long been a challenge due to a lack of resources and infrastructure. The Affordable Connectivity Program, through its commitment to providing affordable internet access to underserved communities, can help level the playing field for remote learning students in these regions.

Conservative principles emphasize limited government intervention and fostering individual freedom. The program aligns with these principles by allowing families to choose the best educational option for their children while ensuring that access to necessary resources is not impeded by their location. By removing the barriers of distance and limited educational choices, home school, remote learning provide a flexible and tailored approach to education, fostering innovation and empowering parents to actively participate in their child’s journey.

The Affordable Connectivity Program recognizes the importance of investing in infrastructure to drive economic growth and individual prosperity. By providing affordable internet access to rural areas, the program enables remote learning students to tap into a wealth of educational resources, fostering their intellectual development and preparing them for the challenges of the future. Furthermore, this investment will have long-term benefits for the communities themselves, as a more educated workforce will attract businesses and stimulate local economies.

From a conservative standpoint, empowering parents with educational choices is a fundamental aspect of fostering a society built on personal responsibility and liberty.

The Affordable Connectivity Program ensures that families in Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster have access to non-classroom-based schools, which provide an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions. This freedom of choice aligns with conservative values, allowing parents to actively participate in shaping their child’s education based on their unique needs and aspirations.

Moreover, the program fosters competition among educational institutions. By expanding access to remote learning schools, it encourages traditional schools to improve and innovate to remain competitive. This injection of market principles into education can lead to greater efficiency, accountability, and ultimately, better outcomes for all students.

The Affordable Connectivity Program represents an opportunity to bridge the educational divide and empower remote learning students in rural regions of California. I urge our congressional leaders to support this program as it aligns with our principles of limited government intervention, individual freedom, and fostering a competitive and innovative educational landscape. By investing in infrastructure and providing affordable internet access, we can unlock the full potential of students in underserved areas, enriching their educational experiences and paving the way for a brighter future for all.

Mihran Kalaydjian

Santa Clarita