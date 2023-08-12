Simplify School Nights with Easy, Cheesy Meals

Putting a delicious, kid-friendly meal on the table in an hour or less is goal No. 1 for many families. When the hectic schedules of back-to-school season are in full effect, saving some precious time in the kitchen can make all the difference.

Take a homework timeout and bring loved ones running to the dining room for family favorites like Sweet Heat Pickled Beet Grilled Cheese. This modern take on a childhood classic pairs sourdough bread with brie cheese, a spicy-sweet hit of hot honey and juicy Aunt Nellie’s Diced Pickled Beets.

If letting your oven do the work is an even more appealing solution, try an easy recipe like Bacon Wrapped Potato Stuffed Chicken. As a meal and side dish all in one, this simple weeknight dinner starts with cutting a pocket into boneless, skinless chicken breasts before filling with cheesy goodness.

Layer cheddar cheese slices inside the chicken then spoon in READ German Potato Salad made with thinly sliced potatoes, bacon and a sweet-piquant dressing. Finally, fold the chicken breasts closed, wrap with bacon slices and bake 40 minutes to tender, juicy perfection with a final broil to crisp the bacon.

To find more family-friendly meals fit for busy weeknights, visit AuntNellies.com and READSalads.com.

Recipe courtesy of MacKenzie Smith of “Grilled Cheese Social”

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Yield: 2 sandwiches

4 slices (3 ounces each) sourdough bread

2 tablespoons hot honey

1 small wheel (8 ounces) brie, at room temperature, cut into thin strips

8 ounces Aunt Nellie’s Diced Pickled Beets (1/2 jar or 2 individual diced pickled beet cups)

2 tablespoons fresh basil, cut into thin strips

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, or to taste

Place two bread slices on cutting board. Drizzle with hot honey then add 4 ounces brie evenly across bread. Drain beets and pat dry. Add evenly on top of brie followed by basil and remaining brie. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt. Place top piece of bread on each sandwich. Heat cast-iron or frying pan over medium-low heat then add sandwiches butter sides down. Butter top sides and add remaining garlic salt. Cook about 5 minutes on each side, or until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted, flipping halfway through. Once sandwiches have cooked on both sides, remove from heat and serve.

Recipe courtesy of “EZPZMealz”

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

2 pounds (approximately 4 large) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

8 slices sharp cheddar cheese

1 can READ German Potato Salad with sauce

8-12 bacon slices

nonstick cooking spray

freshly ground pepper, to taste



Preheat oven to 400 F. Using sharp knife, slice pocket or slit into each chicken breast and fold open. Place two slices sharp cheddar cheese in pockets then spoon 4 ounces potato salad onto cheese. Fold chicken over and close so cheese and potatoes are inside pockets. Take 2-3 bacon slices and completely wrap stuffed chicken breasts, tucking loose ends of bacon on undersides of chicken. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray then place bacon wrapped chicken on tray. Season chicken with pepper, to taste. Bake approximately 40 minutes until internal temperature of chicken reaches 160 F. Turn oven to broil on high (500 F) and broil 2-3 minutes to crisp bacon until chicken reaches 165 F. Remove from the oven and rest 5 minutes then serve.

SOURCE:

Aunt Nellie’s

READ