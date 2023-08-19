Thomas Oatway | TDS and Proud of It

I was one of three Signal letter to the editor writers called out for having Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). There is truth to this claim. I am proud to serve in this capacity.

What makes me so deranged? It started with Donald Trump claiming that Mexican immigrants were rapists and murderers. Then Trump was on tape admitting that he was a serial sexual abuser of women.

He shouted “Lock Her Up” because Hillary Clinton had a home server that was used for official business. It contained messages with alleged classified information. Trump won over Hillary in spite of losing the popular vote.

As president, Trump vowed to build a big, beautiful wall to keep out the migrants. He instead opted to separate kids from families to bully immigrants from attempting to enter the country.

Trump reacted incompetently to the COVID pandemic, insisting it would suddenly disappear. A million deaths later, he got vaccinated. But he still encouraged his Republican followers to be anti-vaxxers as an act of political insanity. Then he was twice impeached and rescued by Republicans in the Senate.

The country got tired of him and voted him out of office. He insisted that he won, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He pardoned criminals like Roger Stone and Mike Flynn as he vacated the office. He fomented the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. He took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and put at risk the security of the United States and the whole free world.

He was indicted twice, and found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation of one of his victims. He probably will be indicted again for the insurrection on Jan. 6. Another indictment is expected (as of this letter’s writing) due to an attempt to violate election laws in Georgia.

Trump is running for president again, in hopes of pardoning himself and avoiding the orange jumpsuit. He might be the Republican nominee even if convicted and serving his sentence. He will lose again.

These are some of the reasons that I have TDS.

In summary, Trump is a discredited, failed president, incompetent, immoral and corrupt. It seems that more of my Republican friends should join me before Trump can do more to torpedo this democratic experiment and further damage their political party.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia