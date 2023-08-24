Ventura Harbor Village to host art and street painting festival

News release

The 15th Annual Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival returns to Ventura Harbor Village, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.

Presented by Ventura County Art Events Inc., the Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival boasts 30 curated artist vendors showcasing their art in Ventura Harbor Village. Works of art include paintings, pottery, photography and jewelry, all available for purchase.

Additionally, the sidewalks along the Ventura Harbor Village promenade and Fisherman’s Memorial will be the canvas for more than 20 colorful chalk artists, creating murals ranging from 10 by 5 feet to 10 by 10 feet. Chalk artists Clif Gold, Julio Jimenez and Rod Tryon are among those scheduled to attend.

Admission and parking are free.

“The Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival provides festival goers with a rare chance to see the artists working outside of their studio,” Barbara Hinton, executive director of the Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival, said in a news release. “The street painters are working in real time right before your very eyes.”

The Ventura Art & Street Painting festival weekend at Ventura Harbor Village highlights live seaside music on the Village Promenade Stage all weekend long, including Preston Smith on Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can also take in a performance by reggae favorite Tony Lee and Forbidden Fruit, who plan to bring their pop reggae style from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10.

A benefit for FOOD Share of Ventura County, the festival has raised over $60,000 for the organization over the years, according to the release. For more information, visit www.venturaartfestival.com.