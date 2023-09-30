Goodbye to Stretch Marks and Hello to Smoother Skin 

Stretch marks — you know them as those annoying long, narrow streaks, stripes or lines that can develop on your skin. They tend to pop up when your skin becomes stretched out or starts to sag, especially during periods of rapid growth, weight gain or loss, or pregnancy.

Anyone can develop stretch marks, but they are most common in women. They can show up on your stomach, thighs, hips, breasts, upper arms and lower back. Additionally, genetics play a role in determining who is more prone to developing stretch marks, meaning you might have your parents to thank for this unique feature.

Unfortunately, until now the most common ways to improve stretch marks have been to apply Vitamin E, cocoa butter and skincare products with glycolic acid, but it can take a long time to see any significant improvement with these topical products. Recent advancements in technology have brought about a new solution for reducing the appearance of stretch marks, especially the hottest trend right now, microneedling. But how can you boost an already great treatment? Enter Secret® PRO from Cutera®, the secret weapon for reducing the appearance of stretch marks and signs of aging.

Secret PRO takes a unique approach to skin revitalization by combining two powerful technologies — fractional CO2 laser and radiofrequency microneedling. These two modalities work safely and effectively to treat the deepest layers of your skin where stretch marks turn up.

While the CO2 laser targets the outermost layers of the skin, Secret PRO’s effective RF energy can reach down to the deeper layers of your skin to stimulate collagen remodeling and brighten and smooth the skin for a revitalized appearance overall.*

According to Facial Plastic Surgeon Prem Tripathi, MD, MPH of Silhouette Aesthetics in Livermore, Calif., “The Secret PRO delivers amazing results. We can customize a treatment program for each individual patient to achieve the best possible results for a wide range of skin concerns.”

Dr. Tammy Chen of Central Park Laser Aesthetics in New York City uses the Secret PRO to address her patients’ face, neck, chest, as well as surgical scars and stretch marks for men and women.

“The results we can achieve are incredible. I call it a non-surgical lift without the downtime associated with more invasive options. There is minimal swelling and downtime for most of our patients so they can get back to their busy lives very quickly.

“Since Secret PRO treatments are non-invasive, there is no need to undergo anesthesia,” says Dr. Chen.