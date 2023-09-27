Harry Fischer | Sacramento’s Trash Doesn’t Stink?

I am writing in reply to the Tuesday, Sept. 19, letter to the editor by Jim Scott, “Trash Comes with a Price.”

Local municipalities throughout the state are breathing the odor of Sacramento. The odor that emanates from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is not from the trash company that we change to. It is Senate Bill 1383 that, in part, states the following:

“Diverting Organic Waste and Recyclables Now Mandatory Under New State Law. As of Jan. 1, 2022, Senate Bill 1383 Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy requires all California businesses, multifamily properties and residents to sort and divert recyclable and organic materials from the trash.”

Once again, Sacramento pawns off its irresponsibilities to us, the residents throughout California. Nothing ever smells in Sacramento!

Harry Fischer

Saugus