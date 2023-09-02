Juanita Fitzgerald | Tribute to Native Heroes

In response to Nicholas Willis’ letter on Aug. 29: You are right, and so is John Boston.

FYI, the Kansas City Chiefs have the nerve to keep their name — yahoo for them! They also had the audacity to have Creed Humphrey, a registered tribal member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Oklahoma, as their starting center.

It is a good thing that the lemmings on the William S. Hart Union High School District board are not on the Chiefs’ board, or they might not have won the Super Bowl and American Indian youth would have one less Native hero.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus