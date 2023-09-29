Larry Moore | Thou Doth Protest Way Too Much

Re: Lois Eisenberg, letters, “Rebuttal Times 9,” Sept. 22.

Lois, Lois, Lois. Sounds like I got under your skin, just a little bit. Nine rebuttals? I must have revealed some truths that you didn’t like to hear.

All nine rebuttals were either nonsensical or outright lies, take your pick. To paraphrase the Bard, “Methinks thou doth protest way too much.” Entering into a rebuttal war with you would be senseless and take away valuable editorial space from great thinkers like Michael Reagan. As far as pulling anyone’s funny bone and offering up a sad pun, anything you write is as funny as a heart attack.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn’t try to enlighten you.

1. If you want to discover the truth about your precious liberal acolytes, read the brilliant Mark Levin’s book, “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

2. If you want to read real humor, read any book by Adam Carolla.

3. Look no further than The Mighty Signal for the hilarious musings of the gifted and conservative John Boston.

I will leave you with another paraphrase, this from the classic movie, “Stripes.” “Lighten up Lois!”

Addendum: Lois, do you think the murderer of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer should receive the death penalty? Didn’t think so.

Larry Moore

Valencia