Lynn Wright | A Tale of Two Invasions

I see we have another vacuous sentence from Denise “One Line” Lite. Normally I would not respond to such a silly pronouncement from a Signal reader, but since the lady is running for public office I feel obligated to comment. To wit:

The folks coming across our borders are seeking a better life. They may be fleeing for their lives, or struggling to feed their families, but they are, by and large, law-abiding people willing to work hard doing jobs most Americans will not do. Now, it is perfectly legitimate to have a dialogue about our borders and immigration policy and good people can have strong disagreement. However, to demonize hard-working people who want to contribute to American society is reprehensible and panders to our worst instincts. To characterize this as an “invasion” shows your complete lack of understanding of the concept.

Russia, on the other hand, is engaged in a war of genocide, using terror bombing, torture, rape and kidnapping, to crush a Western-style democracy and reestablish the Soviet empire. Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in this war, many via summary execution. Vladimir Putin is a former communist KGB agent and an enemy of the United States. There is nothing even remotely defensible about Russia.

Ms. Lite, if you can’t see this difference you really have no business running for office. I suspect it was because of your views that you lost the first time.

Lynn Wright