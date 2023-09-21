Michael Sandeen | Resetting Expectations

Re: Lynn Wright, letters Sept. 12.

Thank you, Mr. Wright, for your letter speaking to a couple of your disappointments with the Democratic Party. It was reasonable, refreshing and fair as well as enjoyably well written.

Mr. Wright, let me reset your expectations as far as my politics are concerned. I am not a member of either major political party since I find myself in such disagreement with both. I vote for the person I think will do the most good for the people they are serving. I don’t think I have the answers or even that I am mostly correct. I just hope to be less wrong as time goes on.

My older brother summarizes the unofficial philosophies of our two major parties this way: Republicans: “I’ve got mine, screw you.” Democrats: “Listen to and obey your betters.” I find much agreement with these characterizations.

I laughed out loud with your true statement about George Gascón. An honest politician indeed! I just don’t think the electorate understood what his promises would do to the quality of real life. I hope you are wrong about his election chances but almost nothing surprises me these days so I am not taking your venti-sized coffee bet.

I do have issues with the Republican take on many things including climate change, gun laws and the wrongness of Jan. 6. You might add big pharma to that list as well. Some of these are very nuanced issues and it’s hard to have an answer that doesn’t take many pages and contain many more questions. I’ll do it if you ask but I don’t suppose The Signal’s editors will be very happy trying to fit it in somewhere.

I just want to give a shout-out to Lois Eisenberg! She wrote a Labor Day letter that didn’t mention a certain ex-president once. Lois, I read it and sincerely thank you! Not mocking, not kidding!

Michael Sandeen

Canyon Country