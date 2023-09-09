Staub gets NCAA debut in Buffaloes’ win over Nebraska 

West Ranch alumnus Ryan Staub got his first shot at playing time on Saturday with the Colorado Buffaloes, who have dominated college football headlines early in the season on the exploits of new head coach Deion Sanders and his son, junior first-string quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Staub, a true freshman quarterback, entered the Colorado home opener late in the fourth quarter, replacing the starter and inheriting a lopsided lead over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Staub, a former Foothill League MVP, completed his only pass attempt and picked up 4 yards through the air, on a pass to wide receiver Willie Gaines.

Nebraska’s defensive front had a monster game up front, tallying eight sacks, including one on Staub that forced a turnover.

Staub’s future at Colorado was unclear upon the arrival of Sanders as the new coach. However, after a plethora of transfers, the quarterback was one of the few original recruits who remained in a Buffalo uniform.

The freshman will remain the backup to the coach’s son, a Heisman Trophy candidate, but after Saturday, Staub looks to be the Buffaloes’ future at quarterback.

Staub is one of few freshmen to see playing time at Colorado and may see the field even more in the future if the Buffaloes keep putting up points the way they have. He has experienced the media circus that is Colorado football, seen the competition level rise and now officially enters the NCAA books.

Colorado returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 16, at home against Colorado State at 7 p.m.