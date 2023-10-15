Christopher Lucero | Joining Forces?

I suggest that Marsha McLean and Lois Eisenberg spend some time together sorting out how to deal with a supermajority. They each suffer in their own ways from frustration at their incapability to move the crowd in their direction.

One wants the crowd to move right.

The other, for the crowd to move left.

These two comprise more than 100 years of experience between them. Perhaps they could exchange their grievances, share their successful strategies, and with luck they might extract a common solution from their reflections upon their grief.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus