Larry Moore | Condoleezza Checks Boxes

To be a political appointee these days one must check off a certain number of boxes.

Being the best person for the job is not important. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee to fill the remaining 15 months of Dianne Feinstein’s term as senator is Laphonza Butler.

In my view she checks off one box … she supports abortion rights.

She doesn’t live in California, but she’ll come out West, no problem.

I’ve got to think, in his haste to fill Feinstein’s seat, Newsom left out an obvious candidate, one whose credentials are long and impressive, Condoleezza Rice. Her box checks are almost too long to list: Current director of the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, check. Former secretary of state, check. Former national security advisor, check. Graduated college Phi Beta Kappa at age 19, check. Could have been a concert pianist, check. Part owner of Denver Broncos, check. One of only a handful of women to be members at Augusta National, check. She lives in Washington, D.C., but might be willing to live in California.

Gavin, did you even ask her? Maybe she doesn’t check off enough boxes.

She could, however, probably get you tickets for the Master’s.

Larry Moore

Valencia