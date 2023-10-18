Norma Lindemann | Learning to Live Without Judgment

In response to Michael Reagan’s column (Sept. 16) regarding politics and gender confusion:

I think bringing this complex subject into the political arena is one of the newest tragedies of our generation. Gender confusion is a new phenomenon that we haven’t the faintest idea of how to deal with. But the point to consider that LGBTQ, transgenders, etc., are first and foremost human beings, children of God, with feelings, desires, goals and dreams like the rest of us with the right to live life peacefully, with dignity and the rights and opportunities available to all of us.

It is not easy for those among us who conform to the “norm” to understand what happens inside those who are “different.”

I will concur that I believe the job of schools is to educate our children in the skills they will need to thrive in life. And I’m still old-fashioned enough to believe personal and moral issues fall within the realm of parent education, but maybe that’s because as a 90-plus citizen I have lived in a different world.

Perhaps I’m oversimplifying the situation and like all critics have no idea what it’s like to live in someone else’s shoes.

I strongly suspect that gender anomalies have been hidden among us for some time. An eastern mystic recently said, “In these times all that is in the back will come to the front.”

I can only hope that we are able to put our unkind opinions, words and deeds, aside, and realize that as human beings we share a commonality and learn to live together with respect and learn to observe without judgment.

Norma Lindemann

Santa Clarita