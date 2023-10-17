Rob Kerchner | TDS and a ‘Seinfeld’ Callback

NeverTrumpers insist that trying to change the result of a disputed presidential election is a crime that should be investigated and prosecuted — it’s not, just ask Al Gore — but that Joe Biden’s bribery, extortion, influence peddling and money laundering are invisible. They’re totally on board with impeachment (even out of office!) for the former, but not (even in office) for the latter. Obvious Department of Justice coverups for the latter are ignored. Unprecedented DOJ charges for the former are encouraged.

On top of this, they prefer the war, crime, inflation, stagnation and manifest failures of the current administration to the peace and prosperity of the prior administration. They think a president retaining classified documents from his own administration should be prosecuted, but a vice president or secretary of state doing so is unimportant.

They believed in “Russia!” collusion and decried alleged electoral interference in 2016, but don’t care about actual electoral interference in 2020 by our own government. They think a bunch of unarmed yahoos in the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the worst thing since the Civil War, but months of Antifa riots beforehand were no big deal. They think COVID deaths under Trump were blood on his hands, but far more such deaths under Biden were merely unavoidable.

They think Trump tweets represented dangerous disinformation and merited complete censorship, but disinformation and censorship from the CIA, FBI, DOJ, Centers for Disease Control, etc. was a nothingburger.

In other words, Trump Derangement Syndrome is real … and it’s spectacular.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia