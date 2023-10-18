Steve Lee | The Val Verde Prison

The following is a copy of a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

I am concerned about the housing project that has been approved for Val Verde. Having bought a house in Val Verde has not been a dream come true. I actually find it to be a prison. The stench from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill hinders my ability to enjoy my property. There are days where we stay locked in our house because going outside would cause health issues. I have suffered many health issues already living here.

I find it morally wrong that the county would approve a housing project when the county knows that the people moving in will suffer health effects and will be doomed to days upon days locked inside their brand new homes, because the stench outside would cause nosebleeds, itching, burning eyes, headaches, rapid heart rate, and other health issues to their children and families. The county knows there is a problem and to ask innocent people to pay such high prices for a home that will become prison is just wrong.

Please make sure this doesn’t happen to any future residents by requiring disclosure up front to potential buyers.

Steve Lee

Val Verde