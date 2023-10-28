Thomas Oatway | You Asked for These Opinions …

Michael Sandeen (Sept. 14) solicited my opinion on a few subjects. He wonders what I think about the Biden Administration’s corruption. If he believes there is a moral equivalency between the Donald Trump indictments and Hunter/Joe Biden, there is not much more to say.

He asked what I think of George Gascón, who I did not vote for and signed his recall petition.

He wonders what I think of one-party rule in Sacramento. I do not like it much, and until recently was a “decline to declare” registrant because I wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, Republicans keep running bad candidates. They are deserving of their continuing election losses, and they are wholly responsible for one-party rule. I am now a Democrat.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia