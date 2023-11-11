A Full Menu of Festive Holiday Flavor

Cooking up a successful holiday gathering calls for everyone’s favorite recipes. From the centerpiece main dish to fresh salads and appetizers, roasted sides and baked sweets, you can take seasonal get-togethers up a notch by mixing traditional classics with newfound favorites.

Consider this full-fledged menu of flavor to give guests a memorable holiday experience from beginning to end and find more festive recipe ideas at Culinary.net.

Fresh Flavors for Holiday Festivities

With the festive season arriving, bring together family and friends for a delicious feast you can feel good about serving. One standout recipe is this Cornish Game Hen with Kale Sweet Potato Salad that pairs fresh, leafy kale with roasted sweet potatoes and tender Cornish game hens for a truly elegant meal.

Elevate your cooking during the holidays with a nutrient-dense salad mix of leafy kale, green cabbage, shredded broccoli and Brussels sprouts, as well as crunchy pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries, topped with a tasty poppyseed dressing.

Cornish Game Hen with Kale Sweet Potato Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package (6 ounces) stovetop stuffing

2 cups chopped apples, divided

4 Cornish game hens (20 ounces each)

1/2 cup butter

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 package (10.9 ounces) Fresh Express Sweet Kale Chopped Kit

Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Add 1 cup apples and fluff stuffing with fork; cool 15 minutes. Remove anything inside hens, rinse cavity with cold water and pat dry. In small saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder and pepper; mix well. Remove from heat. Fill cavity of each hen with apple stuffing. Place hens in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Tie legs together and tuck wings under. Baste with butter mixture. Bake 50-60 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 165 F and stuffing temperature reads 165 F. Baste with butter mixture every 15-20 minutes. In bowl, toss sweet potatoes with remaining Italian seasoning and olive oil. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt, to taste. Bake with hens 25 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and cool. Tent hens with foil and let rest 10 minutes. Place greens from salad kit in large bowl. Add remaining apples and sweet potatoes; mix well. Toss with salad dressing. Add toppings; toss to combine. Serve Cornish game hens with sweet potato kale salad.

A Festive, Everyday Side Dish

While the busy holiday season can be loads of fun, you still need to get dinner on the table between parties. When you find yourself in a pinch this holiday season, squeezed for time and searching for a quick solution for dinner, turn to an easy side dish that can appease everyone. Potatoes are a nearly unanimous favorite.

Make putting dinner on the table a breeze with little potatoes, which can help bring holiday happiness to mealtime. Ready in as little as 5 minutes, they come pre-washed and require no peeling or cutting, making them the perfect time-saving solution for the holiday season.

Ideal for this Perfect Roasted Little Potatoes recipe, these little potatoes are a tasty, fresh whole food that you can feel good about serving. Ready in half an hour with minimal prep and a few simple ingredients, it's a perfect side dish for any occasion.

Perfect Roasted Little Potatoes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2 pounds The Little Potato Company Little Potatoes

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large bowl, toss little potatoes with oil, salt and pepper until coated. Spread potatoes in single layer on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 30 minutes, or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Tip: For extra holiday flavor, add paprika, garlic and fresh herbs.

Get Creative with Delicious, Decorative Cookies

A decadent holiday meal isn’t complete without a sweet dessert to cap off the evening. When in doubt, go with a traditional treat that’s perfect for sharing: cookies.

These Ornament Cookies can be shaped any way you like to celebrate the holidays. The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch.

The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch. For more than 120 years, Golden Sugar has been used in baking - it's non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free, free flowing and easy to scoop, spoon and pour. The sugar retains a hint of molasses flavor, giving it a golden color and providing a perfect way to add less processed sweetness to your loved ones' favorite desserts.

Ornament Cookies

Prep time: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to decorate

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 2 dozen cookies

Cookies:

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup Domino Golden Sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Royal Icing:

4 cups Domino Powdered Sugar

3 tablespoons meringue powder

1/3 cup, plus 2-3 tablespoons, warm water, divided

desired food coloring

To prepare cookies: In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg; beat until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and salt; beat until just combined. Dump mixture onto lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into disks and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thick. Cut cookies using ornament-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies on prepared pans and bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature. To make royal icing: In large mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder and 1/3 cup water. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 8-10 minutes, adding 2-3 tablespoons warm water, as necessary. Icing should be stiff enough to hold peak when tested. Color royal icing with food coloring and decorate cookies.

