Carmen Huezo Gutierrez | Bus Strike Has Major Impacts

This is in regards to the bus driver strike in Santa Clarita. The strike has been going on since Oct. 9. Since this time, the strike has had a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of seniors and people with disabilities.

The Dial-a-Ride program provides a wonderful service to the senior and disabled community. I can speak directly on how (the strike) is impacting seniors. Many seniors rely on this service to bring them to the senior center. Here, many seniors are able to stay active in the various exercise classes and socialize with others — all of this being very important to seniors’ physical and mental well-being. There are also seniors who rely on the free lunch meal, allowing them to have at least one good meal a day.

Aside from taking seniors to the senior center, this service helps us to go to doctor’s appointments, pick up prescriptions at the pharmacy, and other important places.

Without a way for many seniors to get around the Santa Clarita Valley, there are many seniors who are feeling depressed.

Thank you for your time and I hope you can convey the situation and how it is impacting the senior community.

Carmen Huezo Gutierrez

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: The above letter was hand-signed by two dozen additional local senior residents.