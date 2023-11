By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is slated to present “Winter Dreams” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Winter Dreams,” an excerpt from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel,” Herbert’s “March of the Toys” and Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.”

Early bird pricing ($15-$20) is available through Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.