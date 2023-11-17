Thomas Oatway | Truth Serum for Thee, Not for Me

Max Morgan (letters, Aug. 11) took umbrage with my inference that truth serum might be uncomfortable for MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump. Trump was fact-checked and made over 30,000 misstatements in his four years in office. CNN did a fact check on Joe Biden and it did find some falsehoods when Biden got off his prepared speeches that were vetted by his staff. The difference is like night and day between Trump and Biden.

A study of the first 100 days in office by Biden and Trump is illustrative. Biden made 67 false statements in that period as opposed to 511 for Trump. Biden will have to live until year 2100 to catch up to the Trump numbers.

I say let these old timers have their fun with the make-believe that some may say is just natural for politicians of any age.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia