Alice Brotherton | My Christmas Miracle

It was Friday afternoon and the Christmas rush had begun.

I was delivering gifts and stopped by Ralphs (in Granary Square on McBean Parkway) to pick up a few things. I ran into the store thinking of many things I had on my “to do” list.

When I left the store, I felt a panic as I couldn’t remember where I had parked my car.

Lucky for me, a nice young man was leaving and I said to him, “I can’t find my car.”

He smiled and said, “Let’s go find it!”

He talked patiently and walked around the lot with me until we found it.

Unfortunately, I didn’t ask his name. He told me he had a wife and three children.

He didn’t know it, but he warmed my heart and showed the true spirit of Christmas.

Happy holidays to everyone.

Alice Brotherton

Ventura