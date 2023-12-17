Arthur Saginian | Obama the Puppeteer

In a December 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama mused about having a third term as president. When asked about it, Obama said, “People ask me, knowing what you know now, do you wish you had a third term? And, I used to say, you know what, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front-man, or front-woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines but somebody else was doing all of the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that.”

When I first watched that interview I chuckled a bit — either this man’s a control freak or he really misses his old job — but then I completely forgot about it.

Now, former President Donald Trump, at an event in New Hampshire, insinuates Obama is President Joe Biden’s boss, and I sit there for a moment and I think about it, and I recall that interview, and I think to myself, “Hey, maybe Obama was finally able to make that ‘arrangement’ after all.” And the reason it’s funny to me is that it’s actually plausible, and mainly because I don’t believe Biden is capable of much more than deciding what flavor of oatmeal to eat each morning.

And although that statement was hyperbolic to the extreme, I’m pretty sure Biden and his administration have very little if anything to do with actually running our country. They’re just political placeholders for other interests. All Obama needs to do now is to get his puppet to speak coherently and keep it from running into walls and falling down stairs. I think it’s hilarious.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita