Diane Zimmerman | Parental Notification a Must

The following is a copy of comments provided to the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board at its Nov. 15 meeting.

You know, this involves all parents and whether they have a right to know what their children are learning or what is being pushed on them in their school’s classrooms, wellness centers, after-school programs, etc.

In no way should a child be filling out any kind of survey without their parent’s knowledge and consent.

In no way should a child be taught from any materials without the parents having had the chance to “opt out” of anything they deem not appropriate for their child. Period! This goes for all children, all parents.

If you look back over the past several decades, you will find that behavioral “medications” have become more and more the “remedy” for what used to be called an overactive child who had a lot of energy and got renamed a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, etc.

Instead of giving these children outlets for all of that extra energy, the decision was made to simply “dumb down” that energy with pharmaceuticals. And guess who makes all the money. Big pharma and the government teachers’ unions.

Not to mention the young children who are being put on these puberty-blocking drugs because they even mention they might like being the opposite sex. Encouraged to “give it a go” before they even reach full puberty.

How many of those parents here tonight have taken or still take any of these “wonder drugs” that are destroying our society one drug at a time?

Now, mind-blowing statistics are showing that all the years of use of these drugs have altered these once healthy, active minds and driven a great number of those taking them to do some pretty horrendous things to themselves and others.

The number of parents demanding parental notification far out-numbers those who do not want parental notification. Those of you who do not want to be notified as to your child’s well being or healthful condition, go ahead and write the school board and let them know. Problem solved.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita