Gary Curtis | Two States for Two Peoples?

Upon the recent release of some of the Oct. 7 Hamas hostages from Gaza, President Joe Biden spoke about ending “this cycle of violence in the Middle East.” He added, “We renew our resolve to pursue this two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can one day live side by side in a two-state solution with equal measure of freedom and dignity, two states for two peoples.”

Is this really possible? Do the affected peoples really want this forced solution to their generational grievances and different religious realities?

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was recently asked about a renewed pursuit of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian cycle of violence. She responded that “it is not a true conversation” because Palestinians and Iran “don’t want it.”

The Republican presidential candidate shared that, when she was working at the United Nations, “It was never Israel opposing a two-state solution.” She elaborated, “It was always the Palestinians and Iran opposing a two-state solution. They never wanted that because they wanted to eliminate Israel altogether,” she said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said: “Stop trying to say that it’s incumbent upon Israel to adopt a ‘two-state solution.’ Can you please explain to me, how are you supposed to have a two-state solution with people that don’t believe in your right to exist as a Jewish state? It doesn’t happen; you can’t do it.”

While former President Donald Trump has not directly spoken about a two-state solution since the Oct. 7 attacks, in January 2020, he released a peace plan for the Middle East, which he called a “realistic two-state solution.” However, it was rejected by Palestinian leaders in both the West Bank and Gaza.

Hamas terrorists hold to the extreme Islamic ideology that glorifies death and dying. They actively recruit murderers and martyrs, as a religious duty. Many faithful Muslims in the Middle East perversely celebrate publicly when non-Muslims are maimed and murdered.

Such were the horrific results of the Oct. 7 attacks on the innocent, sleeping civilians in the Israeli desert and the scores and scores of hostages still in the tunnels under Gaza. Hamas denies Israel’s right to exist and wants all Jewish Israelis to die and disappear — ”from the (Jordan) River to the (Mediterranean) Sea.”

Gary Curtis

Newhall