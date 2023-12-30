Let 2024 Entertain You

After entertainment industry strikes paralyzed the business for months, new movies and television entertainment productions are now filming, or setting up to begin filming, as we speak.

Despite the strikes Hollywood was still able to bring a slew of projects to the big screen.

Television, which has relied on reality and game shows to bridge the gap left by the writers’ strike should quickly recover with new episodes of new and returning comedies and dramas in early 2024.

However, the backbone of the industry, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada, known as IATSE, could be the next union to strike when its contract expires in July.

IATSE could begin negotiations as early as March. It’s something to keep an eye on.

But until then, enjoy 2024 entertainment!

Film

The silver screen will take the longest to recover from the strikes as the film-making process can take more than a year to shoot, edit and finalize a film production. Here are few films to look forward to in the first half of 2024.

Jan. 12 Mean Girls: The Musical

Mean Girls will be back on the big screen with the film adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical hit based on Tina Fey’s 2004 cult classic movie. Reneé Rapp will return to the role she played on Broadway as Queen Bee Regina George, while Angourie Rice will star as new girl Cady Heron. Fey and fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original movie as math teacher Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Feb. 14 Bob Marley: One Love

The life and legacy of Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley is the subject of this new biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae artist.

Feb. 23 Drive-Away Dolls

Ethan Coen will make his solo directorial debut outside of his work as part of the Coen Brothers. The film stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as friends and roommates whose spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee is undermined by a gang of amateur criminals.

March 1 Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet returns as the defiant hero Paul Atriedes for the second installation of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic sci-fi saga.

April 26 Civil War

Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller imagines a deeply divided America in the not-so-distant future, ravaged by a violent second civil war.

May 3 The Fall Guy

In this big-screen adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name, Ryan Gosling brings the action as Colt Seavers, a past-his-prime stuntman who is reunited with ex-flame Jody (Emily Blunt).

May 10 Back to Black

In the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, director Sam Taylor-Johnson revisits the late musician’s rise to fame and the release of her acclaimed album of the same name.

Streaming

New series and new movies will hit streaming platforms quickly in the new year.

Jan. 4 The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Anything with Golden Globe and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is worth watching. In this comedy Yeoh plays a widow navigating a new world when her husband is murdered due to his work with the Taipei triad and her son tries to take over while battling his clueless brother.

Jan. 14 True Detective: Night Country (Max)

The first season of True Detective in 2014 starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. It had everybody talking and was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards, capturing five. The following two seasons were less well received by critics. Each new season features an entirely new cast, new location and plot. This fourth edition of Detective stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as warring detectives tasked with solving the disappearance of eight researchers in remote Ennis, Alaska.

March 1 Spaceman (Netflix)

Adam Sandler stars in this Netflix original about an astronaut on a mission to the outer reaches of the solar system who strikes up an unexpected friendship with a creature who has stowed away on his spaceship.

Network Television

Returning to the broadcast network airwaves in the new year are a slew of favorites.

Jan. 17 Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med (NBC)

NBC’s trio of dramas from Dick Wolf remain ratings hits.

Feb. 7 Abbott Elementary (ABC)

ABC’s feel-good comedy hit returns for a third season with an incredible 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Feb. 15. Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheldon has been the top-ranked comedy on broadcast since the exit of The Big Bang Theory, the program Sheldon was spun off from. This upcoming seventh season will be the last for Sheldon.

Feb. 16 Fire Country (CBS)

The No. 1 new drama on broadcast last season, CBS’s Fire Country shows the high-stakes drama of a team of firefighters working with a prison release program to put out wildfires in Northern California.

Feb. 12 NCIS (CBS)

The long-running CBS drama returns for its 21st season. It will mark the first season since the passing of David McCallum, who played Dr. “Ducky” Mallard.

Feb. 28 The Voice (NBC)

The Voice is back for a 25th season, and the judges will be Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay, who become the first judging duo ever on the program.

Feb. 28 Survivor Season 46 (CBS)

Survivor returns to Mamanuca Island, Fiji. This new season was filmed over 26 days, indicating a faster pace and shorter production time for castaways.

March 13 The Amazing Race (CBS)

The 36th season of TAR will race around the world with 90-minute episodes. ›