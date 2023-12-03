Rob Kerchner | Mass Action Redux

Think COVID was the first time Democrats urged meaningless mass action to address a national threat?

Think again.

Oct. 6 marked the 62nd anniversary of President John Kennedy urging Americans to build bomb shelters for protection against nuclear attack.

At least he didn’t harangue and fire people for not building them.

Six years later California would elect a Republican with a different view. Thirteen years later that man would become president, and in just nine years he would end the Cold War in victory … not in a bomb shelter.

Things like this always come to mind whenever Democrats claim to be “on the right side of history.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia