Gerald Staack | Economic Model After Europe?

After decades of contentious conflicts between labor unions and corporate America, and with no serious government intervention to stabilize their combativeness, I feel it’s time for a law that can steady and improve their relationship … a law that is beneficial for both business and workers, propping up everyone’s quality of life.

A simple solution already exists. In the European Union, labor unions and corporations negotiate peacefully for mutually beneficial agreements. EU members must allow trade unions (according to the Copenhagen Economic Rules Criteria), and many countries then adopt laws requiring 50% trade union representation on corporate boards.

Such a law is presently hardly achievable in the U.S., where the greed to exploit labor and Big Money’s monetary (corruptive) influence on Congress exists. America desperately needs a law that creates economic peace and improves the lives of all.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina