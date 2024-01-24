Max Morgan | Overlooking Biden’s Border Fiasco

In her latest effusive letter (Jan. 22) praising all things Joe Biden (the most incompetent president in my lifetime) Lois Eisenberg conveniently omits another Biden Administration economic milestone: the cost of illegal immigrants to the American economy.

During the Biden presidency, an estimated 2.7 million illegal aliens have been released in the U.S. Another 1.7 million were estimated to have entered illegally but were not apprehended. Illegal aliens are a net drain on the U.S. economy. It is estimated they receive $42 billion in welfare benefits. The estimated cost to educate children of illegal immigrants is $68.1 billion. The cost to provide medical care to illegal immigrants is $7 billion annually.

California is also not immune to the negative economic effects of Biden’s open border policy. Starting this month, Sacramento Democrats, with the vote of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, voted to add 700,000 illegal immigrants to California’s Medi-Cal rolls at an estimated cost of $6.5 billion.

Max Morgan

Valencia