Rob Kerchner | A Sharp Contrast

As Donald Trump was for Hillary Clinton in 2016, so Joe Biden was considered the antidote to Trump in 2020. But after three years, the actual contrast is amazing. Trump had peace and record-setting prosperity by 2019. By 2023 Biden has two wars, retreat in Afghanistan, inflation, debt, economic malaise, record crime, record murder, a border in humanitarian and security chaos, corruption, a two-tiered justice system, energy shortfalls with record-setting costs, record-setting homelessness, terror-supporting anti-semites on the march, a fentanyl disaster and “historic” levels of suicide and depression.

And he did it all with a media as friendly to him as it was opposed to Trump.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia