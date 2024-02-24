Arthur Saginian | Back in Poli-Sci Class …

I just finished taking Political Science 150 at College of the Canyons. I got an “A”!

Anyway, during the five months of lecture we were taught how the United States government works (or is supposed to work). No biases, no agendas, just the straight scoop on everything from the Constitution down to how a bill becomes a law (the professor even played that cartoon from when we were kids).

Well, in the letter, “The Left’s Supreme Court Crusade” (Dec. 16), Stephen Maseda made me feel like I was back in class. The guy clearly knows his stuff, which didn’t surprise me because he is an attorney, but I enjoyed the way he presented it. Cool, calm and collected.

The only thing Mr. Maseda failed to mention is that federal judges have the authority to interpret the Constitution “strictly” or “loosely,” so while some justices (mostly conservatives) will hold to a literal, word-for-word reading of the Constitution, others (mostly liberals) consider the fact that things have changed a lot over the last 250 years before issuing a ruling. I don’t see either as being “right” or “wrong” just as long as it’s “appropriate.”

Still, I very much enjoyed reading Mr. Maseda’s “lecture.”

P.S. There is nothing in the Constitution (or any document) that separates church from state. I think Ms. Karen Fencil should also take Poli-Sci 150. Lots of us should.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita