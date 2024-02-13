Irwin announces third football camp 

Hart alumnus Trenton Irwin has remained a staple in the Santa Clarita community well after heading to the NFL and making a name for himself as a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Irwin announced on Wednesday via social media that he’ll be hosting his third annual youth football camp on March 9.

“I’m excited to get this going again,” Irwin said in a phone interview. “Hopefully we can keep this going on for many years. We’ll bring in some good people for the kids, who play sports around the area I used to play. It’s my way to give back to the community and have some fun with the kids and hopefully teach some life lessons along the way.”

Proceeds from the camp will be donated to Hart High School athletics. This year’s event will be Irwin’s first camp hosted at his alma mater. The former Indian receiver has only been on the field a handful of times and is looking forward to lacing it up on Hart’s field for the first time in years.

“I really haven’t been on that field much since I left,” Irwin said. “So, I’m excited. I might strap on my cleats, run a couple of laps and have some fun with the dudes. I’m excited to get back to the old stomping grounds.”

The event will again be presented by the PO3 agency, which was founded by fellow Hart alumna Jessica Campbell.

“(Campbell’s) a baller, she’s so organized,” Irwin said. “She plans all this way in advance and has really creative ideas. She started connecting with other platforms to try to give other knick knacks for the kids. It’s been a blessing to work with her there because I don’t know much about the planning, websites, organizing and trying to get sponsors. I just play football. I work with her there and she’s been great these last few years.”

Irwin’s younger brother, Shawn Irwin, will also be coaching in the camp. Shawn recently committed to continue his football career at Rice University, where he’ll be able to flash his speed and receiver skills at the next level.

“He’ll be out there with us coaching,” Trenton said. “He’s excited about going to Rice. He’s taking that next step in his journey. When he’s not in college, he’ll come back for some camp stuff or have his own camp or whatever it may be.”

The Bengal receiver is welcoming any and all football players between fifth through eighth grade out to Hart High School for yet another afternoon of football, food, family and, of course, fun.

“We’re going to have some burritos,” Trenton said. “We’re gonna have some free shirts for the kids and hopefully some free glasses. Some free posters and cards I’ll sign. So just a bunch of stuff that the kids can take away from it. For me, the biggest part is the experience out there on the field with the kids. But there are some tangible things they can take home from this as well.”

Campers can sign up at TrentonIrwin.org.