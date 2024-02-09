Judy Reinsma | AT&T Hanging Up on Landlines

Recently I got a notice from AT&T that seems to state that they are considering dropping landline telephone service to customers in the 91390 area code. This would be disastrous for many in this area. Cell service is either poor or entirely unavailable in some parts of this area. I live on San Francisquito Canyon Road, only 2 miles north of the city limits, and I have extremely poor voice reception with Verizon. People frequently stop their cars in front of my home so they can make cell calls before they enter the “dead zone” of the (Angeles) National Forest. I know, I have talked to them.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: To see The Signal’s news story on the AT&T application to drop landline service in the Santa Clarita Valley, go to tinyurl.com/2x8pwh9m.