Lois Eisenberg | El Niño Is a Certainty

Now that we have had a few days of warm weather in late January, it is so hard to believe or think about the upcoming El Niño.

“There’s 100% certainty El Niño will last through early winter, the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently said, and a 90% or higher chance it lasts into spring,” reported Nexstar Media Wire News.

Also there is a 75% to 85% chance El Niño will be one of the strongest El Niños on record — so says the Climate Prediction Center, calling it “what science has been telling us we should expect.”

Speaking of the western states and northwest states, being Oregon and Washington, the snowfall will be stronger and heavier from the powerful El Niño.

Northern California will see more snow than normal, and the Sierra Nevada Mountains will be hit hard with snow, to the liking of the skiers.

The prediction is that California will be wetter during El Niño. There has been a “weather whiplash” in the last decade in California, causing the weather to be the wettest, driest, snowiest and least-snowy years ever recorded in the state.

Here in Southern California, not much winter or rain gear is needed normally, but it seems to play it safe with El Niño coming it would be a good idea to purchase minimal amounts of rain gear. The kids will love playing in the puddles with their new rain boots.

To one and all, stay warm and dry. Change your driving habits to stay safe in the rainy weather. Slow down to a safe speed, don’t tailgate, be patient and you will get home safe, but not so dry.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia